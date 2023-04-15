Mike Barges, M: 402-672-0042, mbarges@cox.net, https://www.flatwaterrealty.com - Fabulous four bedroom three bath nearly new walkout ranch in Northwest Lincoln, near schools and many wonderful amenities. This fully fenced home features an open concept, beautiful new basement with fourth bedroom, three-quarter bath. From the deck or patio you can enjoy the privacy of the backyard that backs to green space. Close proximity to the interstate, and major highways. This location lends itself well to small towns, and also downtown Lincoln. AMA