4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $345,500

***Contract Pending*** Your south Lincoln Vavrina Meadows 4 bed ranch is waiting for you! This beautiful home is looking for its next owner(s) to appreciate the open floor plan, spacious bedrooms and numerous baths, the oversized basement entertainment area and the wet bar! Driving up to the three car garage, the home features mature landscaping and a well manicured lawn. Once inside you'll find a vaulted living space, beautiful fireplace in the living room and renovated kitchen, complete with stainless appliances. The bedroom wing hosts three bedrooms, a primary suite with attached bath, double vanity, large walk in closet and architectural ceiling. Outside a concrete patio and fully fenced yard invites as you enjoy the great outdoors. Don't miss this one!