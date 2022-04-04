4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $345,000

Welcome Home! **OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY APRIL 3RD 1:00 PM -3:00 PM ** Located in a desirable location Northeast Lincoln; 9161 Leighton offers 4 Large Bedrooms and 4 Bathrooms. Built in 2014 this updated two story has a covered porch in the front and a two car attached garage. As you enter you are welcomed by a nice sized Living room. The Dining room and Kitchen are open concept and feature engineered hardwood floors. There is a 1/2 bath and laundry room that connect the kitchen to the 2 car attached garage. Enjoy summer evenings on your deck right off the dining room! Upstairs there is a spacious Master Suite with a Walk-In Closet and 4 piece Master Bathroom. Two Bedrooms and One full bath complete the remainder of the upstairs. Downstairs was recently finished and is complete with a living room, storage room, and a conforming bedroom suite with a full bathroom. The backyard is fenced in and has direct access to the common area shared by the neighborhood. The HOA fee is $50/ year. The above ground pool will stay! Perfect for those warm summer days coming up! Nice patio and storage shed for your lawn mower and yard toys. Stop by the open house or call today to schedule your showing! Pictures posted on company website. **REVIEWING ALL OFFERS AT 7 PM 4/3/21**