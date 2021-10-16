Tim Traudt, M: 402-499-1770, ttraudt@nebraskarealty.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - Beautiful Split level home in BOOMING Northwest Lincoln. This 4 bed 2 bath has the build out to make it 3 bedrooms! Very close to restaurants and I-80 making it very accessible to the Interstate
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $342,000
Watch Now: Patrol helicopter captures the view we've all wanted to see of the Memorial Stadium light spectacular
- Updated
A Nebraska State Patrol copter circled Memorial Stadium to show Saturday's third-quarter-ending light show from all sides, while a trooper recorded the sound on the field. And the crowd went wild.
- Updated
Let's take a closer look at Huskers-Wolverines, starting off with how Nebraska's option scheme is opening the door for other opportunities.
- Updated
A sellout crowd was ready to party late into the night. An entire fan base was ready. In the end, though, there was more heartache.
- Updated
As Scott Frost discussed his interactions with Trev Alberts, it was difficult to avoid recollections of previous head coach-A.D. relationships.
'I thought tonight was the night': Brutal trend under Scott Frost continues as No. 9 Michigan escapes Nebraska
- Updated
How many more times will Nebraska knock on the door before finally rising up and knocking it down? That's how Parker Gabriel kicks this one off.
- Updated
The device found in the driver's possession was meant to explode upon impact with a hard surface, according to Lincoln police.
- Updated
Lincoln police officers provided medical assistance until Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded and transported the man to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to LPD.
- Updated
A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Michigan on Saturday.
Watch now: NU officials say they're looking at fixes for pedestrian bottleneck outside Memorial Stadium
- Updated
Thousands of people remained at a standstill on Stadium Drive following last Saturday's loss to Michigan, with some fans taking nearly half an hour to trudge the length of the football field.
- Updated
"As the crisis for UNL begins to recede, I need to manage a family crisis," UNL Executive Vice Chancellor Elizabeth Spiller wrote. "I must return home, to Boston, to care for an aging parent."