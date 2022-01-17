4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $340,000

Welcome home!! This residence was built in 2017 by Remington Homes using their Nantucket Floor Plan. This home is move-in-ready and is a two-story structure with bedrooms and laundry on the 2nd floor. The home's primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and a private bathroom. The property's two additional bedrooms also have walk-in closets. The house has a fully finished basement with a bathroom area and storage space. The backyard has a patio ready to entertain, relax, or enjoy the outdoors. The oversized two-stall garage has plenty of extra storage.