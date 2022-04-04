***Open House Sunday 1:00-2:30 pm** This 2-story home has EVERYTHING you need!! Location is key with easy access to the interstate and downtown. Outside you can check all the boxes with a vinyl privacy fence, covered patio, and storage shed on concrete with electricity and overhead door. Once inside, you'll be welcomed by the electric fireplace in the living room, tons of kitchen cabinets and countertop space, organized pantry, drop zone/locker system, 1/2 bath, and laundry. Below grade features a family room, storage room, and bedroom with attached 1/2 bath. On the 2nd floor, you can't miss the massive primary bedroom with vaulted ceilings and full bath, 2 additional bedrooms, another full bath, plus a bonus loft area. New windows were installed in 2019 with a 50-year transferable warranty, new carpet and paint throughout the main and 2nd level, new egress window below grade, and new appliances. Call today before "THE ONE" gets away!!
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $329,900
