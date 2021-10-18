 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $329,000

Jacob Casper, M: 402-802-4123, jacob.casper@redfin.com, https://www.redfin.com - This large two-story Fox Hollow home is looking for its new owners. This house shines with features such as 2600+ square feet of finish, four bedrooms, three bath areas, a main floor laundry room and a quarter acre lot! Located off of Pioneers, this home features easy access to shopping, parks, trails and entertainment. With a new roof, new A/C unit and new furnace in the last 5 years, the big ticket items are taken care of. Come take a look today and see all this home has to offer!

