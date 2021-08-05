 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $324,900
spotlight

Zach Schreiber, M: 402-202-4348, zach.schreiber@kw.com, https://www.kwElite.com - Beautiful 2 story new construction home! This home features an open floor plan with plenty of room for entertaining guests! 4 spacious bedrooms all located on the second floor. Hurry out, you won't want to miss this home!

