4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $320,000

Matthew Easley, M: 402-540-3617, matt.easley@bhhsamb.com, - Beautiful home that features 4 bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a 2 stall garage.  This classic style home comes w/cathedral ceiling and open floor plan.  Master bedroom w/a walk-in closet and a double vanity in the master bathroom.  This walk-out basement is completely finished w/a huge entertainment room & impressive wet bar w/a built in wine fridge to serve your guests!  The laundry room is spacious for lots of storage as well.  Fenced in backyard with a nice outdoor patio.  Call to set up your showing today!!!

