4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $320,000

Susan Steele, M: 402-840-0160, susan.steele@kw.com, https://www.kwElite.com - This 2017 built, North Lincoln 2 story has been meticulously maintained and ready for new owners! This charming home features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 car garage, over 1900 finished square feet and is all about warm & inviting from the covered front porch to the open concept floor plan. Fabulous kitchen/dining area has wood floors, stunning expresso cabinets that contrast perfectly to the granite countertops, SS appliances & island. Off the kitchen is great mud room that features large coat closet, decorative bench with hooks and 1/2 bath with pedestal sink. All 4 bedrooms on the 2nd floor, with 3 out of the 4 including walk-in closets! The huge primary bed has ensuite 3/4 bath with double sinks. Laundry conveniently located on same level as bedrooms. Basement is ready to finish to your liking or use for storage. Head outside to your fully-fenced in yard and relax/grill out on the deck! Hurry, don’t let this on

