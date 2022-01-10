 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $319,900

Welcome to 1271 Hawkfly Rd. This well maintained 4-bed 3-bath home is ready for you to move right in. Three bedrooms on the main floor including the spacious primary bedroom with an ensuite 3/4 bath that boasts a tile shower. Walk in the front door to find a large open concept main floor. The cathedral ceiling in the family room makes the space feel even bigger. The basement offers a huge rec room as well as the fourth bedroom and third bathroom. You are going to love entertaining or just relaxing outback on the covered patio. Call today to schedule your private showing before this one is gone.

