4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $319,900

A Little Ways East of 84th St., on a Quieter Stretch of Leighton, you'll find this Bright, Cheery 4 Bedroom, 4 Bath Area Remington 2 Story Home. The Open Concept Main Floor has a Large Living Room opening to the generous Dining Area & Kitchen. White Painted Cabinets contrast with the Black Painted Island and Pretty Backsplash. Stainless Appliances all stay. Locker Bench & Closet/Pantry give extra functionality & storage. All 4 Bedrooms are Upstairs along with the 2nd Floor Laundry Room. (Washer/Dryer Not Included) Spacious Primary Bedroom has a GREAT VIEW of the open acreage area across the street. It includes an En Suite Bathroom with High-Top Vanity, Dual Sinks, Shower & Walk-In Closet. 3 good-sized Bedrooms & Main Hall Bath complete the 2nd Floor. Basement Finish is perfect for kicking back! It includes a sizeable Family Room & Handy 3/4 Bath. Fenced Backyard includes Shed, Garden Area & Super Fun Above Ground Pool! Make your showing appointment today! Virtual Tour Video Available!