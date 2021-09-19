4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $315,000

Wonderful 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom 2-story home in Fox Hollow. Large corner lot which backs up to Lux Middle School. Main floor has a formal living & dining room with door to the backyard deck; an eat-in kitchen with access to the backyard patio; a family room with a brick fireplace and custom built-ins and a half bath. Main floor laundry room with lots of cabinets & closet storage as you enter from the 2 stall garage. The garage is extra deep with an additional 10 x 9 storage area along with an access door outside. All 4 bedrooms and 2 baths on the 2nd level. Primary bedroom has a private 3/4 bath. Basement rec room and 3/4 bath. Fenced backyard. 16 x 16 deck and 11 x 12 patio. Extra parking slab.