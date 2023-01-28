 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $315,000

This four-bedroom, three bath home, three stall garage is ready for its' new owner! The welcoming large windows and natural light in the Living Room is only a start. The kitchen and eat in dining space lead out to the deck for the perfect for entertaining space. On the main level you will find three bedrooms, full bath and lots of storage/ closet space. Go to the lower level and you will find the fourth bedroom, 3/4 bathroom.

