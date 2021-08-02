 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $313,750

What a find! This 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom, walk out ranch boasts over 2700 finished square feet, including 2 primary bedrooms with full attached bathrooms, both with whirlpool tubs and beautiful tile work! The main floor has 3 bedrooms and two full baths with an open concept kitchen, dining, living area. The fireplace in the living room will enhance your winter days as you look out the large windows onto the deck and backyard. The kids will love the bright, walk out basement that has a huge family room with pool table and custom woodwork coupled with a wet bar that is larger than many main kitchens. Lots of upgrades, including new windows in 2016, in this show stopping home. The seller has purchased a one year home warranty for the buyer.

