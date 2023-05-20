Don't miss out on this brand new, never been lived in, beautiful Southwest Lincoln home. Just off Hwy 77 & Rosa Parks way with easy access to down town, I-80 or South Lincoln. The home sits on a larger corner lot and offers a large covered porch for the sunset evenings. This home features a cathedral ceiling in the living room, kitchen & dining room. The many upgrades in this home feature Coffered ceilings in main floor bedrooms and luxury vinyl plank through out the main floor. The kitchen features gas stove top & oven, granite counter top, tile back splash with white cabinets and white woodwork through out the home. Large backyard patio ready for summer time grilling. The basement has two legal bedrooms with a 3/4 bath and still some room to grow.