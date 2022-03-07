 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $300,000

Arielle Bloemer, M: 402-926-1414, abloemer@nebraskarealty.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - RARE Beautifully remodeled ranch-style Northridge Heights townhome. This house features new flooring throughout, fresh paint, gorgeous new quartz countertops, new vanities in all bathrooms, new light fixtures, and new stainless-steel appliances. The townhome has an amazing open floorplan with large bedrooms and a spacious 2 car garage. The master suite has vaulted ceilings, a double sink vanity, and a large walk-in closet. There is also very easy access to I-80 and great shopping/restaurants on North 27th! A new roof will be installed when weather permits in March. The agent is related to the seller and a Nebraska licensed attorney. This home is truly a must-see! Don't hesitate and schedule a showing today!

