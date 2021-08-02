 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $299,990

4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $299,990

4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $299,990

Own your spacious NW Lincoln home with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, and a 10,000 sq ft lot. You'll enjoy coming home to your 3 car garage and home with fully finished basement and lovely backyard. Delight in the view of the commons area and your big privacy fenced backyard from your upper level deck.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News