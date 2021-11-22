4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $299,900

Come see this absolutely stunning ranch-style home tucked away in the beautiful Briarhurst neighborhood. This 4 bedroom, 3 bath area home is sure to impress with its recently remodeled/widened kitchen, updated bathrooms, hightop wet-bar, sunroom, underground sprinklers and the list goes on! This lovely home has been almost completely updated and provides plenty of room to host all of the family gatherings. Enjoy morning coffee from your covered front patio, or step into your temperature controlled sunroom to enjoy the outdoor views year round! You'll love the large patio/ fire-pit in the backyard and with underground sprinklers, keeping your yard nice and green will be a breeze. This home features 3 beds & 2 bath areas on the main level and an additional bedroom and bathroom in the basement. Do not wait to see this lovely home. Call to schedule your showing today!