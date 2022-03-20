4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $299,900

Welcome to 1625 G St. This beautifully updated two story home in downtown Lincoln is one you will not want to miss. Walk up onto the huge covered front porch. Inside you will find a large main floor with a beautiful kitchen with quartz countertops, tile backsplash, farmhouse sink and much more. This home could be owner occupied or used as a duplex or triplex. It would make just a perfect airBnb with three separated rentable spaces. The second floor has its own entrance as well as a full kitchen, two full baths and three bedrooms. The basement has a separate entrance, a kitchenette, a bedroom, living room, full bathroom and laundry room. Both HVAC systems as well as the hot water heater have been recently replaced. A detached four stall garage offers tons of opportunity. New wooden fence has just been installed in the backyard as well as new exterior stairs to the second floor. Call today to schedule your private showing.