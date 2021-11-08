4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $299,900

Here is the home you've been waiting for in Hub Hall Heights! Located on a cul-de-sac, this is a 4 +1 bedroom, 3 bath walkout ranch with a 3 stall garage! You'll open the door to vaulted ceilings, new flooring and paint throughout, and an updated modern feel kitchen. Enjoy your shiny, stainless steel appliances! The main floor has 3 bedrooms, one being a spacious primary bedroom with 3/4 bath. There's also a full bathroom on the main! In the basement you'll discover an entertainment room with new flooring as well. Worth noting is the 4th bedroom and bonus room office with new carpet. Another full guest bath is located in the basement. The sleek chain link fence provides boundaries while still being able to enjoy the view of common space behind. Sprinklers, yep, a walk down deck with large yard, yep! This house truly has all you need, schedule your showing today! * Open house Sunday 11/7, 1-2:30