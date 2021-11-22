4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $299,000

Fantastic 4 bedroom 2 story home in Fox Hollow located on a large corner lot. No neighbors behind as this home backs to Lux Middle School. NEW furnace and A/C in 2020. Roof is 5 years new. Extra parking slab with basketball hoop. Enjoy the fenced backyard from either the large deck or patio. Extra-deep 2 stall garage with side access door. Inside the home you'll find fresh paint and new carpet. The main floor has both a formal living and formal dining room with sliding door to the deck, a half bath, a u-shaped kitchen, nice dinette with door to the patio and a 2nd living room with brick fireplace surround with built-ins. Main floor laundry room with plenty of storage as you come in from the garage. All 4 bedrooms are on the 2nd floor along with a full bath. The master suite has a wall of closets and private 3/4 bath. Spacious basement family room and 3/4 bath along with lots of storage.