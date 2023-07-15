Ethen Lamp, M: 402-686-0820, elamp@nebrakskarealty.com, https://www.nebrakskarealty.com - Welcome home to your North Creek Villa townhome! This spacious 4 bedroom, 4 bath home features a wonderful open floor plan with luxury vinyl flooring & granite throughout the main level. The kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space and a walk-in pantry! The 2nd floor features a huge master bedroom with an on suite & walk-in closet, while the attached bathroom boasts granite countertops, tile floor and double vanities. Second floor also includes 2 additional bedrooms, full bathroom and laundry with washer/dryer.In the finished basement you’ll find another living area, generous 4th bedroom & bathroom. Exterior has a quaint patio surrounded by a privacy vinyl fence & underground sprinklers. HOA covers lawn care, snow removal, garbage and exterior water for envied care-free living ($90 monthly).
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $299,000
