4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $275,000

This is not your average split level! With over 2,000 sq. ft. of comfortable living space you’ll surely fall in love. The main level has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a huge living area, dining room & an updated kitchen! In the walkout basement you’ll find another large living area, 4th bedroom, 3rd bathroom, laundry room and lots of storage space. There’s no shortage of updates and new features in this beautiful home including: new flooring throughout, custom cabinetry recently refinished, newer light fixtures, and fresh paint from top to bottom to name a few. All appliances are also newer and stay with the home! I can’t forget to mention the amazingly big, completely fenced in backyard! Playground, pool, trampoline, grilling set up? With this yard you could do it all. Don’t wait on this one; schedule your showing today!

