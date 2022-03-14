 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $269,900

Showings Start Friday (11th) with an OPEN HOUSE from 4:30-6:30PM and Saturday (12th) OPEN HOUSE from 1:00-2:30PM. Perfectly located on a cul-de-sac in South Lincoln near parks, trails, shopping and restaurants, this well cared for home has so much to offer. Boasting 4 legal bedrooms (3 up and 1 down), large living spaces (thanks to the 1344SQFT size of the main level), updated windows and siding, and so much more. The primary bedroom has 2 closets and a bathroom. The backyard is fenced and has a great deck and patio. Did you see how big the kitchen was and how much counter space you'll have? How about the vaulted ceilings and huge windows that fill the living room with natural light? This home is fresh, clean, and totally move in ready! You won't want to miss it!

