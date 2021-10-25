 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $265,000

Formal and informal dinining areas, living room, family room, kitchen and a half bath and that's all on the main level. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths ( one in primary bedroom), and plenty of storage. basement is nice size rec room, and a lot of storage room. Underground sprinklers, 2 stall garage, back patio, fenced yard and gazebo to relax in whenever you like.

