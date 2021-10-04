4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $249,900

Spacious Wedgewood four bedroom home with large covered deck, heated greenhouse in basement with access to large privacy fenced back yard. Pretty wood floors. You will love this beautiful neighborhood with mature landscaping, and great location. MOPAC trail is nearby. Windows and Vinyl Siding new in 2013, Roof new in 2021. Basement family room has a wood burning stove, and unique barn door to the 4th bedroom & 3/4 bath. Kitchenette in basement with access to the exercise room and greenhouse. Outdoor kitchen/grill does not stay.