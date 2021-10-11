4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $245,000

Exceptionally Clean.. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. 4ht non-conforming bedroom is located in the finished basement. Split style multi-level improved. Nicely updated home with carpets..Water heater 2018. Two car garage and large deck..Conveniently located. Close to shopping outlets, fitness facilities, schools and fine dining; health care facilities, banking and much more--- Call to Schedule a showing and come discover more on what this home offers...Thank you for your business...