4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $239,900

Come see this wonderful & historic 1.5 story home located on "Professors Row" just South of East Campus! This lovely home has much to offer as it sits on two generously sized lots, has a large two-stall detached garage with a connected shop, full wrap around porch, recently replace roof on the house & garage and the list goes on! Up stairs features 3 bedrooms and a main bath. The main floor boasts a large living room which flows seamlessly into the kitchen and mater bedroom! The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, 3/4 bath area, and a large sliding door that walks out onto the wrap around covered porch. Basement has partial finish with a nice living area, additional work shop and an additional bath area. Do not miss your opportunity to see this lovely, solid, and historic home! Call to schedule your showing today!