4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $239,000

Conveniently located awaits your home! Enjoy a spacious kitchen with all new appliances and a traditional dining area that opens to a living area fit for entertaining. The second level features 3 Bedrooms with an oversized suite and attached porch area. Allow your imagination to come to life with the 4th bedroom on the third level as there is much space to utilize. This home was completely renovated in 2017 with all new plumbing, electrical, and HVAC. Schedule your showing now as this one will not last long!