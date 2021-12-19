Conveniently located awaits your home! Enjoy a spacious kitchen with all new appliances and a traditional dining area that opens to a living area fit for entertaining. The second level features 3 Bedrooms with an oversized suite and attached porch area. Allow your imagination to come to life with the 4th bedroom on the third level as there is much space to utilize. This home was completely renovated in 2017 with all new plumbing, electrical, and HVAC. Schedule your showing now as this one will not last long!
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $239,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A trail camera took photos of the mountain lion east of Lincoln near U.S. 34 and the MoPac Trail.
- Updated
Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum is this season's choice for the Rimington Trophy. Cam Jurgens is good enough to challenge for the award in 2022, Dave Rimington says.
- Updated
The Cardinals, Badgers, Panthers and Huskers are going to Columbus. Here's a glimpse of what each team is bringing to the big stage.
- Updated
"I picked up the dog, went down the stairs, and then there was a bunch of crashing and windows shattering," said Rebecca Goodwin, whose home near Ithaca was damaged by a suspected tornado Wednesday.
- Updated
Two restaurants and a bar have announced plans to move, while a local food truck has plans for a brick-and-mortar location.
- Updated
School administrators called off classes and residents hauled in outdoor decorations and trash barrels ahead of an unprecedented day of mid-December weather.
Fueled by skeptics, Huskers top Pittsburgh to roll into a national championship showdown with Wisconsin
- Updated
Nicklin Hames: “We talked all week that no one expected us or believed that we could be at this point right now."
- Updated
THE LATEST: Storms have moved east of Lancaster County, leaving behind reports of downed trees, toppled power lines and damage to an apartment complex roof.
- Updated
Nebraska further deepened its wide receivers group for 2022 by dipping into the portal for a transfer that was drawing extensive interest.
- Updated
Chuck Foley has spent the past two years building a toy train village that fills up most of his old shop. The miniature world is filled with life, stories and minute details, and he's more than happy to share the experience with others.