4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $239,000

Conveniently located awaits your home! Enjoy a spacious kitchen with all new appliances and a traditional dining area that opens to a living area fit for entertaining. The second level features 3 Bedrooms with an oversized suite and attached porch area. Allow your imagination to come to life with the 4th bedroom on the third level as there is much space to utilize. This home was completely renovated in 2017 with all new plumbing, electrical, and HVAC. Schedule your showing now as this one will not last long!

Lincoln man builds intricate model train world
Lincoln man builds intricate model train world

Chuck Foley has spent the past two years building a toy train village that fills up most of his old shop. The miniature world is filled with life, stories and minute details, and he's more than happy to share the experience with others.

