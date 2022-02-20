Old style charm with modern updates. This beautiful 4 bedroom 2 story has it all; from gorgeous craftsman styled woodwork and refinished hardwood floors to updated kitchen and bathrooms. Main level includes a beautiful entry foyer, living room, formal dining room and the primary suite with private bathroom, double vanity and 2 closets. Upstairs you’ll find 3 additional bedrooms and remodeled bathroom. Basement has never been finished but has egress windows and bathroom rough-in along with separate entrance. Facia, soffits and gutters are new in 2021, new blinds 2021, ductwork in attic has all been replaced while the rest of the ductwork was professionally cleaned in 2021, and the Roof and HVAC replaced in 2020. Newer 2 stall garage with opener in additional to plenty of off street parking and alley access if desired.
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $235,000
