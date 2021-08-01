4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $229,000

Beautifully completely remolded home, new kitchen all new stainless appliances including refrigerator, granite counters, tile back splash, new bathrooms all new flooring and paint, updated electrical and plumbing, all new windows, new AC, furnace and water heater, new front porch and steps, new back wood patio deck. partially finished basement with new foundation walls. Move in ready home with 3 floors of finished area and partially fenced in back yard.