4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $225,000

Wonderful 2 + 2 bedroom home near Woods Park. New roof in 2019. New main floor full bath in 2019. 200 AMP panel and buried electrical lines. Many of the windows throughout this home replaced in 2010. Main floor features a nice living room with brick fireplace and a dining room with lots of natural light. Open kitchen has a raised breakfast bar, concrete counter tops and lots of cabinet storage. 2 bedrooms and a new full bath also on the main level. Upstairs you'll find a huge walk-in closet with natural light and balcony access. 2 additional bedrooms with a full bath. Lots of storage on the 2nd level too. The laundry and 3rd bath can be found in the unfinished basement. Detached garage. Privacy fence. View More