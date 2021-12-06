4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $220,000

You're going to love this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home that backs to Sheridan Elementary. This charming, painted (2020) brick home has original oak hardwood floors and an updated kitchen. Downstairs you will find a partially finished basement with a newly constructed 4th bedroom, walk-in closet, egress window, and office/rec space. Outside you will discover a detached 2-stall garage, and a large fenced yard. Most windows were replaced 2 yrs. ago, ducts were professionally cleaned 2021, and a NEW furnace will be installed prior to closing. Don't miss out! Being in such a desirable neighborhood this home won't last long.