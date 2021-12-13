4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $215,000

RECENT UPDATES are this home’s new best friend! This 4 BR, 2BA all-brick home is now shining and move-in ready for you! Included are a NEW Champion 2-Stage Furnace installed just this week with a transferrable warranty; NEW bathroom vanity, flooring, and paint; NEW bedroom windows to round out the main floor (all main floor windows now less than 2 yrs. old), NEW flooring and finishes in process in lower bath/laundry room. The basement includes a 4th BR downstairs with an egress window and walk-in closet all newly finished. Rec area in basement to be finished off with drywall. 6 year old roof, ducts cleaned 2021, 2-car garage, and a fully fenced BIG backyard! Just steps away to the bike trail, neighborhood grocery market, and Sheridan Elementary. It’s ready for you to make it your first or final home. Come take a look today!