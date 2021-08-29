4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $215,000

Come tour this COMPLETELY renovated 4-bedroom, 2 bath south Lincoln home today! AVAILABLE TO TOUR on Saturday, August 14th. The kitchen has been updated with beautiful granite and stainless steel appliances. The entire home has new flooring, carpet, and paint throughout. Some new windows in 2021, the remainder were replaced in 2014. Roof was new in 2017. The upstairs has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, an informal dining space, and living room. The basement has been fully finished and a 4th legal bedroom with egress window has been added. A large living room, non-conforming office space, and double-vanity bathroom all new has been added in the basement as well! This home has an attached single car garage as well as extra parking slab out front. The entire exterior has been painted, shutters added, front porch railing has been replaced, and entire yard is fenced in. Close to Edgewood shopping center and within walking distance of local schools. Come tour this great home today!