4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $215,000

Adam Briley, M: 402-614-6922, adam.briley@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/adam.briley - OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 12-2pm. Looking for a corner lot townhome? Look no further! This open concept, 4 bed, 2 bath home could be yours. Just a block away from Campbell Elementary. The home has brand new windows, carpet, and fresh paint just this week. The air conditioner, washer and dryer, and bathroom light fixtures have also recently been replaced. Schedule a showing now!