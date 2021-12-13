4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $215,000

Chris Shour, M: 402-657-7059, Christine.Shour@remax.net, https://www.omahare.com - Location, location, location! Come see this big 2 story that is 5 minutes from Downtown and 2 minutes to I-80. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage with extra parking pad. Big corner lot gives this cozy home a big fenced in backyard with storage shed and mature trees you can attach a hammock to. The living room is a nice size with a cozy brick fireplace and a huge picture window that brings in lots of natural light. New carpet above grade, large primary bedroom also has great natural light. The garage is oversized, air conditioned and has 220v outlet. 4th bedroom downstairs is BIG and has an egress window. All appliances stay. Be the first to come see this spacious home.