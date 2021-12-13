Chris Shour, M: 402-657-7059, Christine.Shour@remax.net, https://www.omahare.com - Location, location, location! Come see this big 2 story that is 5 minutes from Downtown and 2 minutes to I-80. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage with extra parking pad. Big corner lot gives this cozy home a big fenced in backyard with storage shed and mature trees you can attach a hammock to. The living room is a nice size with a cozy brick fireplace and a huge picture window that brings in lots of natural light. New carpet above grade, large primary bedroom also has great natural light. The garage is oversized, air conditioned and has 220v outlet. 4th bedroom downstairs is BIG and has an egress window. All appliances stay. Be the first to come see this spacious home.
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $215,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Huskers had coaches in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to meet with former LSU quarterback Myles Brennan, who entered the transfer portal last month.
- Updated
A new Nebraska offensive line candidate emerged over the weekend as Scott Frost looks to fill three more positions.
- Updated
Neither addition has been formalized by Nebraska, though that could happen Tuesday evening or Wednesday. Here's what we know.
- Updated
Sam Mustipher describes Donovan Raiola as one of the most respected people in the Bears' organization. He's ready for his big job at NU, Mustipher says.
- Updated
Donovan Raiola knows what Nebraska football is all about. He'll come to Lincoln to create a legacy. He'll come breathing fire. He's a Raiola. Say no more.
Huskers recruiting ticker: Visits shuffling as NSD approaches; in-state updates; a DB (back) on the radar?
- Updated
The latest news, notes and information regarding Nebraska football recruiting.
'Tonight they put it together:' Sparked by freshmen — and defense, of course — NU stuns Texas to reach Final Four
- Updated
- 4 min to read
The Huskers took down mighty Texas and its crazy-good offense on Saturday in the NCAA Elite Eight 25-19, 25-23, 23-25, 25-21.
- Updated
The airline will end its flights to Minneapolis next month. Airport Director David Haring said the news was completely unexpected.
- Updated
The latest news and notes in Nebraska football recruiting.
- Updated
Need to catch up on Nebraska's recruiting efforts before the early signing period next week? We've got you covered.