Mary Chen, M: 402-432-6875, mchen82@hotmail.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - You're going to love all the extra touches in this move-in ready home. The kitchen is newly remodeled w/granite countertops, new cabinets, tile floor & features an instant hot water dispenser on the sink. There is also a small pantry beside the side door. The living room features a porcelain tiled entryway, a gas fireplace w/a wrap-around mantel, built-in bookshelves & a pull-down office table. The dining room is crowned w/an antique Spanish chandelier. Enjoy the tiled & heated sunroom which looks out to the fruit-bearing apple tree in the backyard. Six foot privacy fence plus a gate for the driveway totally enclose the yard, which has alley access. Huge 2+ car detached garage includes lots of built-in shelves. The high-efficiency gas furnace, central A/C unit & water heater have been replaced within the last 3 years. The bsmt is ready to be finished, w/a brand-new tile-floored BA w/shower & updated pecs plumbin
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $209,900
"How do we create the most physical football team in the Midwest?" Husker AD Trev Alberts asks. "Just start there." Sounds like a plan. A realistic one.
AD Alberts happy with Frost's staff hires, says, 'We’re going to get a really good running backs coach'
The AD is pleased with the four hires to the football coaching staff and is confident the final one will be the right fit for the Huskers.
Gov. Pete Ricketts announced that the state is notifying Colorado that Nebraska plans to proceed with a $500 million plan of developing a canal and reservoir system to capture water from the South Platte River.
In reinstating the mask mandate, officials said that people should limit their time in the community to only essential activities such as going to work or school, shopping for food or medicine, or going to the doctor.
Check out Nebraska's official visitor list as the holiday recruiting dead period comes to an end.
The 4-month-old baby was admitted to CHI St. Elizabeth for "immediate life-saving care" after investigators found the child to be severely malnourished, according to the affidavit.
Jordan Larson will wrap up her playing career then jump right into a full-time gig with the Longhorns. Here's how it all came together.
New Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple’s recent comments may help "Run The Ball Guy" in the Husker fan base sleep better at night. "The Pittsburgh Steelers is always going to be in my blood," he says.
The discovery marked the Lincoln area's second confirmed big cat in less than a month.
If the Huskers wanted to move on from Fred Hoiberg, an unannounced contract extension signed by Bill Moos makes Hoiberg's buyout costly.