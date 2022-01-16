4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $209,900

Mary Chen, M: 402-432-6875, mchen82@hotmail.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - You're going to love all the extra touches in this move-in ready home. The kitchen is newly remodeled w/granite countertops, new cabinets, tile floor & features an instant hot water dispenser on the sink. There is also a small pantry beside the side door. The living room features a porcelain tiled entryway, a gas fireplace w/a wrap-around mantel, built-in bookshelves & a pull-down office table. The dining room is crowned w/an antique Spanish chandelier. Enjoy the tiled & heated sunroom which looks out to the fruit-bearing apple tree in the backyard. Six foot privacy fence plus a gate for the driveway totally enclose the yard, which has alley access. Huge 2+ car detached garage includes lots of built-in shelves. The high-efficiency gas furnace, central A/C unit & water heater have been replaced within the last 3 years. The bsmt is ready to be finished, w/a brand-new tile-floored BA w/shower & updated pecs plumbin