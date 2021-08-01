Classic 1920 style, 1.5 story home. Enjoy your mornings and evenings visiting or reading a book on the grand front porch. As you enter a large living room with wood burning fireplace will immediately catch your attention. Wood columns with bookcase divide the the formal dining from living. This home features main floor bedroom with bath, main floor laundry, large pantry closet in kitchen, large walk-in closets. There is a second kitchenette in basement along with 3/4 bath. There is a gate in backyard to a long driveway and a spacious yard with a shed. Room to build garage if desired. Home is being sold "AS IS".
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $209,000
