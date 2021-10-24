4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $203,000

All the beautiful staging furniture is included! Looking for a completely remodeled home but with original character and woodwork? You won't want to miss out on this 2000 sqft. home! The floor plan opens up from the enclosed front porch to the living room which features professionally refinished hardwood floors and 9' ceilings. The dining room has beautiful original coffered ceilings and trim. Easily transition into the bright kitchen with new white cabinetry, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, under cabinet lighting, custom tile and a sliding door to the back deck. Beyond that, the main level features a spacious bedroom with attached den, as well as an office/bedroom with original french doors, and full bathroom. Bathrooms remodeled w/ stunning quartz counters, tiled showers and rainfall fixtures. Downstairs, find a family room and two more bedrooms with egress windows as well as another full bath. Large laundry room rounds out the basement. Brand new roof and much more!