 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $200,000

4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $200,000

This solid 1 story home with a daylight, walkout basement and unfinished walk-up attic is much bigger than it looks and priced well for cosmetic updated by new buyer. The newer roof, vinyl and stone siding, nice kitchen/dining, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths plus basement bath plumbing, newly uncovered hardwood floors, slate entry and hallway, and generous lot provides so many opportunities for new owners. The 3 bedrooms on 1st floor are split with the primary and 1 bath on one side of house and 2 smaller bedrooms and bath on the other side. Additionally, the basement includes storage/workshop space with concrete beams under 2 stall garage. A legal 5th bedroom is possible in basement. Sellers would like to sell home "as-is".

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News