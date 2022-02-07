4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $200,000

This solid 1 story home with a daylight, walkout basement and unfinished walk-up attic is much bigger than it looks and priced well for cosmetic updated by new buyer. The newer roof, vinyl and stone siding, nice kitchen/dining, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths plus basement bath plumbing, newly uncovered hardwood floors, slate entry and hallway, and generous lot provides so many opportunities for new owners. The 3 bedrooms on 1st floor are split with the primary and 1 bath on one side of house and 2 smaller bedrooms and bath on the other side. Additionally, the basement includes storage/workshop space with concrete beams under 2 stall garage. A legal 5th bedroom is possible in basement. Sellers would like to sell home "as-is".