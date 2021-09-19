4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $199,000

Adam Briley, M: 402-614-6922, adam.briley@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/adam.briley - Move in ready home!! This home has been renovated from top to bottom with tasteful finishes while still preserving much of the home's original character. Updates include a fully renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tile backsplash. Renovated bathrooms including a tiled shower. The home has been freshly painted inside and out as well as new flooring throughout. Plumbing, electrical, HVAC, and water heater have all been updated. There is a new front porch and back patio deck. New foundation walls includingadditional finished space in basement and also finished top floor of home. Showings start Friday at 8am.