Adam Briley, M: 402-614-6922, adam.briley@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/adam.briley - This well kept two story home is just blocks away from all downtown Lincoln has to offer! Enter the home into a spacious family room with new flooring and an abundance of natural light. Also on the main level is a bedroom, easy working kitchen, and bath room with tiled shower surround. The upper level has 3 additional bedrooms and bathroom all surrounding a cozy family room perfect for unwinding. The lower level offers lots of additional space and tons of storage. The home's exterior has been freshly painted. Don't forget about the huge deck perfect for entertaining. This home is on a large corner lot and also features a HUGE 3 STALL GARAGE!! Don't miss this opportunity!
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $199,000
