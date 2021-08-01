4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $199,000

Matthew Easley, M: 402-540-3617, matt.easley@bhhsamb.com, - Beautiful Big Victorian with stately front porch! Huge lot with lots of space for so many opportunities. Over 2,300 sq ft Exceptional woodwork and hardwood floors throughout the house. Move-in ready 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom in the heart of Lincoln. Homeowners and investors alike will be interested in this one!