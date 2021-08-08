4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $198,900

Classic 1920 style, 1.5 story home. Enjoy your mornings and evenings visiting or reading a book on the grand front porch. As you enter a large living room with wood burning fireplace will immediately catch your attention. Wood columns with bookcase divide the the formal dining from living. This home features main floor bedroom with bath, main floor laundry, large pantry closet in kitchen, large walk-in closets. There is a second kitchenette along with 3/4 bath in finished basement. There is a gate in backyard to a long driveway and a spacious yard with a shed. Room to build garage if desired. Property is last home on dead-end with alley access on 2 sides. Long Driveway inside privacy fence has room for parking for 3-5 cars. One block from Prescott, 3 minute walk to shopping, restaurants and Bryan West Hospital.