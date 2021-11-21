4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $195,000

Bring your porch swing! You will want to enjoy mornings relaxing on this home’s charming front porch, and evenings with BBQs and entertaining on the spacious back patio. Many original elements have been preserved such as beautiful hardwood floors, two sets of French pocket doors, and wood trim/molding throughout the home. Enjoy the natural light while in the eat-in kitchen. The main floor also features the laundry room, half bath and bonus 4th bedroom/office. The second floor includes three bedrooms along with a full bathroom, complete with a stunning clawfoot tub. Gain access to the detached two-stall garage from the alley.