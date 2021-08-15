Charm ,character, and super location are all found in this lovely home. Four bedrooms and two bath areas make this home comfortable and flexible. Newer siding, roof and gutters make it move in ready. This one is worth the wait. Showings to begin August 14 and quick closing possible.
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $189,000
