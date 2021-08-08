Monty Rohde, M: 402-770-3356, montyrohde@kw.com, https://www.kwElite.com - Check out this spacious 4 bed, 2 bath 1.75 story home! Pull up and be welcomed by the covered porch. Main level features nice sized living room w/ cozy fireplace, kitchen area, primary bedroom, and full bath. Charming sunroom off the kitchen could be used for dining or a sitting area. Upstairs you will find 3 spacious bedrooms and 2nd bath. LL has additional living space perfect for family room, play room, etc. Backyard has all you need w/ a privacy fence, deck, & storage shed. Superb location with quick access to O st and minutes from downtown. Great for additional income or make it your own. Don’t let this one slip away!
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $169,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
If you watched Wednesday night's prime time broadcast of the shot put, you may have noticed a man in the stands sporting some Husker swag.
- Updated
The investigation is in its early stages, but Lincoln Police Capt. Jake Dilsaver said there is no threat to the public. The suspect or suspects, however, remain at large.
- Updated
Police say a 19-year-old Lincoln man was shot in the face and an 18-year-old was shot in the leg and hip Monday night near Edgewood Cinema in southeast Lincoln.
- Updated
Lincoln police are seeking witnesses who are thought to have rendered aid to Jayden C. Prentice, 19, and Christopher Duncan, 18 — the two teens shot outside Edgewood Cinema on Monday.
- Updated
Witnesses told police the two men argued before the motorist threatened the child's father and left the scene, later returning with a knife in a sheath attached to his hip.
- Updated
A witness reported that a 15-year-old girl was engaging in commercial sex acts out of a home near 56th and Holdrege streets with the 50-year-old woman's encouragement to "go work your little magic trick."
- Updated
Lambrecht, who Frost called "one of my best friends in the world" is leaving for a business opportunity the HC says can "help those guys in another way."
- Updated
All-time Nebraska great Ahman Green, who retired from the NFL in 2009, coaches e-Sports at Lakeland University. But he feels a tug to coach football, and would come home to do it, he says.
- Updated
"The facts are not red or blue," Jake Bogus said. "And they shouldn't be used as a narrative from politicians or angry parents."
String of fights involving teenage girls at Lancaster County Super Fair led to closing of kids drop-off zone
- Updated
Staff at the Lancaster Event Center took the unprecedented step of closing the zone — traditionally where teens as young as 13 are allowed to be dropped off — after police responded to at least five assaults at the fair in four days.