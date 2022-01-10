Wow! Adorable and Charming at a great price! 6910 Lexington is a 4 bedroom 1 1/2 story bungalow in popular Bethany Heights area that is warm and welcoming inside and out. This spacious home features a cozy living room, formal dining area, kitchen and bedroom/office area on the main level and 3 additional bedrooms upstairs. The charm of the wood floors and style show throughout the home and the basement is also finished for your hobby/storage needs. There is a detached garage, large fenced yard, charming front porch and more. Make your appointment today!
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $159,900
